Madison Downtowners

media release: Join us for the Downtowners Social Club's 4th Annual Hark the Holiday Party—a festive night full of cheer, joy, and holiday magic! Happening on Tuesday, December 10, from 5-8 PM, this event will be held at the award-winning Tinsmith (828 E. Main Street), one of Madison's most stunning venues.

Expect an unforgettable evening with delicious appetizers from Madison’s beloved Blue Plate Catering, heartwarming holiday tunes to fill the air, and a cash bar featuring special holiday cocktails to keep spirits bright. Come dressed in your festive best, ready to make memories that will carry you into the New Year.

The Fenix Collective will showcase captivating works from talented artists, bringing an extra touch of creativity and inspiration to the evening. Wander through unique pieces that celebrate the season, sparking conversation and adding a dash of artistic wonder to our holiday celebration.

Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate the season with laughter, good company, and all the joy the holidays bring. See you there!