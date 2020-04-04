ONLINE: Madison Drinks

press release: Tom Dufek Cocktail Recipe and Instagram Live

Saturday, April 4, Isthmus Instagram, noon

In an effort to keep Madison connected through cocktails while also supporting local bartenders, bars and restaurants, Isthmus has started an Instagram Live video series called Madison Drinks. Tune in for the first video this Saturday with Tom Dufek as he makes an Airmail. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the drink along with us.

Dufek is the owner and founder of Plain Spoke Cocktails. Most recently, he helped lead the cocktail programs at both Merchant and Lucille in Madison. He also founded both Madison Cocktail Week and the Madison chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild.