Madison Early Music Festival

press release: We are pleased to share with you our concert series program for the 19th annual Festival:

Saturday, July 7 at 7:30 pm: Quicksilver, Wunderkammer: A Cabinet of Wonder from the 17th Century

Sunday, July 8 at 7:30 pm: Piffaro, The Renaissance Band, Back Before Bach: A Musical Journey

Tuesday, July 10 at 7:30 pm: Abendmusik, James Kennerley, John Chappell Stowe and Bruce Bengtson, organists

Friday, July 13 at 7:30 pm: Schola Antiqua, Voices Across the Divide

Saturday, July 14 at 7:30 pm: All-Festival Concert, Journey to Lübeck: The Musical Legacy of the Reformation

Evening concerts are preceded by a 6:30 pm lecture. As ever, all MEMF Concert Series concerts and lectures are free for participants in the MEMF Workshop. Click here to visit our website for full program descriptions, links to concert artists' websites, and to purchase tickets (available March 2018).

Tickets to individual concerts are $20 for general admission and $10 for students. The Festival Concert Pass costs $90 and includes admission to all 5 evening concerts. Concert tickets will be available in April 2018.

Tickets to individual concerts are $20 for general admission and $10 for students. The Festival Concert Pass costs $90 and includes admission to all 5 evening concerts. Concert tickets will be available in April 2018.