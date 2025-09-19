Madison East Solar Walking Tour

media release: Third Act Wisconsin volunteer Michael Vickerman will lead an in-person walking tour showcasing a variety of solar installations in the vicinity of Garver Feed Mill and Olbrich Gardens, in Madison’s East Side. In addition to the many residential PV systems in the area, the tour will highlight installations serving local nonprofits and businesses, as well as Olbrich Gardens.

Should rain force the cancellation of the walking tour on the 19th, it will be rescheduled for September 26th, beginning at 5:00 PM. Notice of any cancellation and rescheduling will be sent out via email before noon on the 19th.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day, a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.