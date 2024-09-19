Madison East VA Clinic Open House

media release: The new Madison East VA Clinic is hosting an open house for the public on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The 30,000 square foot clinic opened in July at 4904 Eastpark Boulevard and offers primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, lab services, x-ray, whole health, nutrition services, mental health and telehealth. The new location can serve 10,000 area Veterans.

“When you meet a fellow veteran or call one of your fellow veterans to check on them, please encourage them to check their eligibility for care,” said Christine Kleckner, executive director of the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics, during the July ribbon cutting. “Especially with the recently passed PACT Act and the expansion of coverage, it is even more important for veterans to explore their eligibility. If they were previously denied, they may be eligible now.”

During the open house, visitors can tour the clinic, get information about benefits and much more. For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov. Veterans can check or apply for benefits at www.va.gov.

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics serve 82,000 Veterans in 19 counties with clinics in Madison, Beaver Dam, Baraboo and Janesville, WI, and Freeport and Rockford, IL. The Madison VA Hospital provides 119 acute medical, surgical, neurological, cancer, transplant and psychiatric care beds, as well as a 14-bed Community Living Center. For additional information, visit our website, Facebook or newsletters.