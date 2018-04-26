Madison Education Partnership 4K Research & Next Steps
UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: First Madison Education Partnership (MMSD & UW Madison) public research presentation and conversation on the current topic of four-year-old kindergarten findings and next steps. With Jennifer Cheatham, Robert Mathieu, Culleen Witthuhn & UW–Madison education researchers.
Free & open to the public. Paid parking at Lake & Johnson ramp, Fluno Center.
Info
UW Gordon Dining & Event Center 770 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars