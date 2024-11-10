media release: The Madison English Country Dancers will host an "Afternoon Tea and Dance" on Sunday, November 10, 2024 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 504 S. Brearly St. Madison, WI. A beginner-friendly lesson will be held from 1:30 - 2:00 before the dance.

We will be dancing to the beautiful and inspired live music of Rare Privilege (Amy McFarland, piano and Maria Terres, violin). Mady Newfield, Chicago dance caller, promises to engage dancers with her warm, friendly style and her great love of english country dance.

All are welcome to attend! A suggested donation of $15.00 is appreciated. For planning purposes we would like to know how many are interested in attending this event - will you kindly complete the following registration form: https://forms.gle/BsBGKbixdV1YEEkUA