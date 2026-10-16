× Expand Yaron Kidron Liz Sexe during a past Madison Experimental Dance Incubator showcase. Liz Sexe during a past Madison Experimental Dance Incubator showcase.

media release: The Madison Experimental Dance Incubator (MEDI) launches its second performance event, MEDI Cycle 3: Hope, continues the new platform for choreographers to present developing work and engage audiences in conversation about the future of dance performance.

Created by choreographer and Cat Machines Dance artistic director Jen Costillo, MEDI responds to ongoing need in the Madison-area dance ecosystem: more opportunities for artists to create, present, and discuss new work outside traditional academic and company structures. In this way, MEDI functions as an incubator - a dedicated space where emerging and established artists alike can develop ideas at any stage, from initial concept to fully realized work.

Each MEDI performance follows a distinctive format that supports experimentation across disciplines and encourages dialogue between artists and audiences. The evening begins with a curated program of dance works (less than one hour), followed by an interactive panel discussion with the creators, allowing audiences to ask questions and explore the artistic process directly with choreographers.

MEDI Cycle 3: Hope features works by returning artists:

Christopher Coffman

Nilhan Gunasekera

Jen Costillo, Cat Machines Dance

MEDI’s broader mission is to bring together dance, technology, and interdisciplinary performance practices while building an ongoing platform for Wisconsin artists to experiment publicly and collaboratively. The incubator format emphasizes works in progress rather than polished premieres, creating space for risk-taking and dialogue.

“In today’s performance landscape, audiences are looking for experiences that go beyond the traditional stage format,” says Costillo. “MEDI creates a space where artists can test ideas, share processes, and connect directly with their community.”

The MEDI initiative emerged from conversations with local dancers and choreographers identifying limited opportunities to present new work. The series aims to address that gap while cultivating the next generation of regional creators through an ongoing cycle of performances and discussions.

November 8, 2026 7pm, Ballet U 411 Prairie Heights Dr, Verona, WI, United States

Tickets: $10, Available via event page

The Madison Experimental Dance Incubator (MEDI) is a new performance platform supporting interdisciplinary dance experimentation in Dane County. The program brings together artists working across movement, technology, and performance disciplines and provides opportunities to present emerging work alongside facilitated audience dialogue.