media release: Madison Experimental Dance Incubator (MEDI) launches its inaugural performance event. MEDI is a new platform supporting emerging and experimental choreography in the Madison area. The Cycle 1 program features works exploring themes of athleticism, identity, and empathy around the theme of Now by artists:

Bri Lucey,

Christopher Coffman,

Bhavani Dinakaran’s Soulful Charmers,

Evander Stoll,

and Jen Costillo of Cat Machines Dance.

The evening concludes with an audience Q&A panel with the artists. MEDI connects dance, technology, and interdisciplinary performance while creating new opportunities for regional creators to share works in progress.

Buy Tickets Now for $10 on our Square website via our fiscal sponsor Isthmus Dance Collective.

Learn more at our website.