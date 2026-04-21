Madison Experimental Dance Incubator

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Verona Athletic Center, Verona 411 Prairie Heights Dr., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Madison Experimental Dance Incubator (MEDI) launches its inaugural performance event. MEDI is a new platform supporting emerging and experimental choreography in the Madison area. The Cycle 1 program features works exploring themes of athleticism, identity, and empathy around the theme of Now by artists:

  • Bri Lucey,
  • Christopher Coffman,
  • Bhavani Dinakaran’s Soulful Charmers,
  • Evander Stoll,
  • and Jen Costillo of Cat Machines Dance.

The evening concludes with an audience Q&A panel with the artists. MEDI connects dance, technology, and interdisciplinary performance while creating new opportunities for regional creators to share works in progress.

Buy Tickets Now for $10 on our Square website via our fiscal sponsor Isthmus Dance Collective.

Learn more at our website.

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Verona Athletic Center, Verona 411 Prairie Heights Dr., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Theater & Dance
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