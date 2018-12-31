press release: Madison Family Eve will take place on December 31, 2018, and will is scheduled to include the ever-popular T.J. Howell juggling and comedy act, James the Magician, Ultra-Zone Laser tag, Panchromatic Steel (Tropical Steel Drum Band), Children’s inflatables, Infinity Martial Arts, Dancing and DJ and more. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Monona Terrace, with a countdown and balloon drop at 7:30 pm.

The popular family New Year’s Eve celebration started 27 years ago as “Firstar Eve”, and kept alive by KEVA Sports Center. Thousands of people attended the event over the years at area YMCA locations, ice skating rinks, the Barrymore Theatre, Madison Children’s Museum, State Historical Society, and even around the capitol square with horse-drawn hay rides.

“We are excited that we can continue this Family event in the heart of downtown Madison at the Monona Terrace, ” said David Dill, President of David Dill Productions. “We are working to keep this event going for years.”

Tickets will be available online at madisonfamilyeve.com

Ages 4-16 - $8 in advance, Adults 17+ - $9 in advance + tax and fees.

Children 3 and under FREE. We are working with Brown Paper tickets to bring you the lowest cost service fee we can find. *Only .99cents +3.5% per ticket + tax