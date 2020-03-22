press release: Save the date for our 8th annual event: MADISON FAMILY FEST (Yes - our event has A NEW NAME!)

Sunday, March 22, 2020, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monona Terrace

Since 2013, we’ve brought you the Natural Family Expo annually at Monona Terrace. Every March we welcome families, small businesses, and performance groups for a great day of fun, learning, and community building. We’re back in 2020 for our 8th year, and we have some BIG EXCITING changes to share with you. We hope you’ll be excited too!

We have changed the name of the event to MADISON FAMILY FEST.

NEW FOR 2020 - TASTE OF THE CO-OP!

Also new in 2020, the Taste of the Co-op will offer Madison Family Fest attendees a one-day experience of what makes Willy Street Co-op the best! There will be a membership registration tent, cooking demonstrations from their team of expert chefs, and a team a great local producers sampling unique products.

We are also adding numerous large activity areas. Stay tuned for more information!

Finally - here are all the things that are staying the same …

What’s staying the same:

1. Still at the Monona Terrace

2. Still in March…March 22 to be exact

3. There will still be a main stage packed with entertainment

4. Family-oriented, healthful, local businesses will be showcased

See you soon at MADISON FAMILY FEST!