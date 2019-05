press release: MFW Season 2: August 29-September 1, 2019 at Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Create. Engage. Experience Fashion.

MADISON FASHION WEEK presented by Carrera Co USA & Jegie.Com. National and International Designers & Models, Casting Directors, Talent Agencies and Fashion Industry Experts

Day 1: 5:30-9 pm, Thurs. 8.29.2019 Swimwear, Lingerie & Resort Wear

Day 2 5:30-9 pm, Friday. 8.30.2019 Casual Wear, Handbags & Accessories, Shoes & Jewelries

Day 3: 10 am-9 pm, Sat. 8.31.2019 Main Event - MFW 2019

Day 4: 10 am-6:30 pm, Sun. 9.1.2019 Kids/Teens/Mom Events

$35/day.