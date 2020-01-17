press release: Madison FemFest 2020: Friday Jan 17 and Sat Jan 18, 5pm to 11pm, Bos Meadery, 849 East Washington Madison, WI 53703

A two-day long festival and fundraiser that seeks to empower our communities through the celebration of art. FemFest is a platform for femmes, trans, GNC, women, non-binary and POC, honoring the reclamation of power for those who have been historically excluded from, or not had, creative spaces.

All proceeds will go to Willma's Fund, a project of OutReach LGBT Community Center

Friday, January 17: 6:00 M.O.S.H. Squad, 7:00 Gentle Brontosaurus, 8:00 Fox Face, 9:00 Heavy Looks, 10:00 4th Curtis; DJ Hitachii spinning between sets!

Saturday, January 18: 5:00 Ruth B8r Ginsburg, 6:00 Kat and the Hurricane, 7:00 Proud Parents, 8:00 DUSK, 9:00 Zed Kenzo, 10:00 Gender Confetti; Saint Saunter spinning between sets!