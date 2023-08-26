media release: Madison Film Festival is happening on August 26 at the Bartell Theatre, at 3 pm.

This festival will provide filmmakers and movie lovers alike with an opportunity to connect, inspire, and grow through a remarkably artistic showcase.

An after party is happening at 7 Iron Social at 10 pm.

The festival is hosted by the Badger Film Group. We believe that by promoting film culture in Madison, Wisconsin, people will be able to discover sides of themselves that they never knew existed which will enable them to make greater and more positive impacts on society. Ultimately, this will give people a chance to obtain a platform where they can safely and comfortably express themselves and their visions. Also, by bringing film to Madison, Wisconsin people from different regions can converse with each other to further comprehend how there are various ways of living life: whether your desires draw you towards a faster paced and larger city or a more simple paced and rural area, both types of people can find fulfillment and discover commonalities to develop lifelong relationships.

Sponsors for the festival include LucidLink, Wisconsin Public Radio, Seed&Spark, Cheba Hut, Scriptation, and many more.