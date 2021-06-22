Madison Fleet Building Grand Opening

media release: In the middle of the pandemic, we finished construction on our new headquarters building and moved in. After six months working in it, we think it's about time to show it off! Come help us celebrate at our free family event on Tuesday, June 22nd from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 4151 Nakoosa Trail.

Tour our 110,000 square foot building and learn more about its many sustainable features.

See fire trucks, police squads, and other large equipment up close, including:

The first-ever electric fire engine in operation in North America; and,

A 1959 Pirsch custom-built mid-mount fire ladder previously operated by Madison Fire Station 8.

Purchase delicious food from local vendors:

Enjoy live music performances from:

Get behind the wheel of new electric vehicles during the Ride & Drive.

Nissan Leaf, courtesy of Rosen Nissan

VW ID.4, courtesy of Zimbrick Volkswagen of Madison

Mustang Mach-E, courtesy of Kayser Ford

Tesla Model 3 or Y, courtesy of Tesla

Various eBikes, courtesy of Crazy Lenny's

Flux EM1 electric moped, courtesy of Flux Mopeds

See a variety of electric vehicles on display and speak with owners about their experience.

Mustang Mach-E

Nissan Leaf

Three models of the Zero Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Tesla Model S

Get all of your election-related questions answered by the Clerk's Office, and participate in a mock election station!

And more!

Make sure to RSVP on Facebook and get ready to celebrate!