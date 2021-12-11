Madison Flute Choir

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Madison Flute Choir will sponsor a musical performance on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10:45 AM to 12 PM on the first floor Capitol Rotunda.

Info

Holidays, Music
