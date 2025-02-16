Madison Flute Club Chili Fundraiser
to
Bethany United Methodist Church 3910 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join us for a homemade meal and performances by our amazing members! This is our annual fundraiser, and it includes a delicious lunch with music performed by various flute ensembles. There are vegan and gluten-free options included in our offering of Chili, Bread or Cornbread, drinks and dessert. Buy tickets now online or at the door.
