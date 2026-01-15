Madison Flute Club Director's Recital

media release: The First Annual Director's Recital Sunday Jan. 25, 2026 3:00PM at Midvale Community Lutheran Church 4329 Midvale Ave Madison. This recital will showcase performances by Dr. Danielle Breisach and Dr. Ben Carlee, joined by special guest Michael Keller on piano. Together, this dynamic trio will present an engaging program featuring works by Doppler, Ewazen, C.P.E. Bach, and Zyman.

The concert is free and open to the public. At-will donations are gratefully accepted and will support the Madison Flute Club’s ongoing efforts to expand our collection of low flutes for the flute choir. The Madison Flute Club is a non-profit educational 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations—via cash, check, credit card, or Venmo—are 100% tax-deductible.