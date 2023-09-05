Madison Flute Club Fall Open House

× Expand Madison Flute Club

media release: Calling all flute players - Learn more about the Madison Flute Club at our fall Open House! Meet our directors and members, bring your flute and participate in an open rehearsal.

7 pm to 8:45 pm, September 5, 2023, Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison

Free

mFluteClub@gmail.com

608.433.0617 text