Madison Flute Club Fall Open House
to
Bethany United Methodist Church 3910 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Madison Flute Club
media release: Calling all flute players - Learn more about the Madison Flute Club at our fall Open House! Meet our directors and members, bring your flute and participate in an open rehearsal.
7 pm to 8:45 pm, September 5, 2023, Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison
Free
mFluteClub@gmail.com
608.433.0617 text
