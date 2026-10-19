media release: Nightscapes invites listeners into a world shaped by twilight — a musical journey through the colors, moods, and mysteries that awaken when the sun goes down. This program explores how composers paint the night: shimmering starlight, quiet city streets, drifting dreams, and now the deep, breathing presence of the forest after dark.

Join the Madison Flute Club, now celebrating its 25th Anniversary season, in a journey from dusk to midnight to the first pale hints of dawn. Featuring works by Ladd Macintosh, Alexandra Molnar-Suhajda, Nicole Chamberlain, Jonathan Cohen, Francesco Camuglia, Zachery S. Meier, and a special Silly Symphony presentation.

The concert will be held on Nov. 7, at 2 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church. Free Admission. Suitable for all ages. Fully accessible.