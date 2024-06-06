Madison Flute Club Make Music Madison Rehearsal

media release: Come hear Madison Flute Club perform from 7-8 pm on June 21st at Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison for Make Music Madison.  All flute players grade 6 or older with at least 2 years playing experience are welcome to play in the flute choir, after attending one or more of the rehearsals: Thurs. June 6th, Wed. June 12th, or June 18th, at 7-8:30 pm. Register at madisonfluteclub.org. Contact us at mfluteclub@gmail.com or 608-433-9617 for questions.

