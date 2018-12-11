press release: ‘Tis the season to join the Madison Flute Club for a selection of Christmas carols and other seasonal tunes at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, December 11, from 7-8 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of the season performed on a variety of flutes, including the piccolo, alto, bass, and contra base flute, in addition to the traditional C-flute.

This performance is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.