Madison Flute Club

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: ‘Tis the season to join the Madison Flute Club for a selection of Christmas carols and other seasonal tunes at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, December 11, from 7-8 p.m.  Enjoy the sounds of the season performed on a variety of flutes, including the piccolo, alto, bass, and contra base flute, in addition to the traditional C-flute.

This performance is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 845-7180.  The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street. 

Holidays, Music
608-845-7180
