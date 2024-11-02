Madison Flute Club

Bethany United Methodist Church 3910 Mineral Point Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: The Madison Flute Club adult, chamber and youth/student groups will delight you with our Properties of Water Concert on November 2nd 2024 2:00 pm at Bethany Methodist Church 3910 Mineral Point Road Madison. This concert is free and suitable for all ages. The church is handicapped accessible.

608-433-0617
