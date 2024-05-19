Madison Folk Dance Unlimited Summer Picnic

media release: 2024 Summer Picnic: Sunday, May 19, 4:00-10:00 p.m., Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Drive, Madison, WI 53715

• Potluck Picnic starts at 5:00 p.m. (please bring a dish to share). There will be a grill for those who wish to bring things to grill.

• Please bring your own nondisposable plates, napkins, and utensils. Cloth tablecloths to cover the tables would be appreciated if you have one.

• Alcohol is allowed (beer and/or wine only), but no glass.

• Dancing with live music from Intemperance Collective starts at 6:30 pm.

• Please bring cash for the band.