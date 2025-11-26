Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: During winter: Thursday, 6:00 - 10:00 pm, Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham Street 

6:00 - 7:40  Teaching for all comers: easier dances we often do + general skills.  

6:40 - 7:00    specific dance instruction

7:00 - 9:50  Request dancing with DJ.  Mostly line & circle dances of E. Europe.  First hour is especially user-friendly with hints, hacks, & cues. Try things – folks will help. You can always follow behind, jump in or out, watch if you like.   

No Dance on Thanksgiving but Thanksgivineen Wednesday November 26 at Wil-Mar Center

December 18 — Catholic Multicultural Center at 1862 Beld St, Madison, WI 53713

No Dance on Christmas Day or New Years Day — Stay tuned for alternates

DONATE  We suggest $5-$10 in the woven basket, but whatever's right for you.  Bring a little cash.

PARKING  Large free lot in back - via drive on the right.  Note Gorham is one-way westbound.     

INFO on all things folk dance is at madfolkdance.org.   Questions? Michael  608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com

Info

Dancing
608-469-2543
