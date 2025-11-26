Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

media release: During winter: Thursday, 6:00 - 10:00 pm, Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham Street

6:00 - 7:40 Teaching for all comers: easier dances we often do + general skills.

6:40 - 7:00 specific dance instruction

7:00 - 9:50 Request dancing with DJ. Mostly line & circle dances of E. Europe. First hour is especially user-friendly with hints, hacks, & cues. Try things – folks will help. You can always follow behind, jump in or out, watch if you like.

No Dance on Thanksgiving but Thanksgivineen Wednesday November 26 at Wil-Mar Center

December 18 — Catholic Multicultural Center at 1862 Beld St, Madison, WI 53713

No Dance on Christmas Day or New Years Day — Stay tuned for alternates

DONATE We suggest $5-$10 in the woven basket, but whatever's right for you. Bring a little cash.

PARKING Large free lot in back - via drive on the right. Note Gorham is one-way westbound.

INFO on all things folk dance is at madfolkdance.org. Questions? Michael 608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com