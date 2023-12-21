Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

media release: Our Holiday Dance Party on the Solstice is at CMC (Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street) on Dec. 21. Food is OK – Treat Night!

Decorations, a few dances to music of the season, maybe a mixer, peace on earth. Dance starts 6:30 (no formal teaching).

FREEWILL DONATION: We suggest $5-$10 in the little basket to cover building use fee. Your choice how much & thanks for helping.

You MUST be FULLY VACCINATED or have a NEGATIVE SAME DAY TEST. Confirm by signing form at the door the first time you come. Please DO NOT COME if symptomatic or likely exposed in the past 3-5 days. MASK NOT required.

OTHER RULES STUFF: Avoid perfumes & such. Check that your dance shoes will not mar the pine floor.

PARKING Free lot behind the building & free street parking in the hood.