Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

to

Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release; MFDU happens every Thursday: 6-6:30 PM teaching,  6:30-10 PM request dancing with DJ   

PLACE:  (through September 15) Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Drive; (after September 15) Gates of Heaven in James Madison Park

It’s amazing how many reasons people have for folkdancing! So you could give it a try and perhaps discover surprisingly good reasons to keep going. It’s a low-risk adventure! Our summer dance home is at the VILAS PARK SHELTER.

Come & go as you like. LGBT friendly.  SUGGESTED DONATION  $5-10 cash in the basket for shelter fee, but you decide how much. Participation is what counts most.  You must be FULLY VACCINATED (two rounds) to dance with us. Reassure fellow dancers by signing VAX form in white binder the first time you come.

Mask NOT required.

ACCESS ROAD:  Vilas Park Drive is now two-way & CLOSED to cars at WEST END! So drive in from the east.  For example:  From Park St, go W on Drake; turn left on S Mills;  pass St. Mary’s hospital on your left; turn RIGHT onto Wingra Drive to keep the creek on your LEFT; enter parking lot on right when road is blocked.    

PARKING   Big free lot at the shelter.

WEBSITE  madfolkdance.org has schedule for all of 2022, plus special events & general info. Questions? Ask Michael (608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com ) about Madison Folk Dance Unlimited.

Info

Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Dancing
608-469-2543
to
Google Calendar - Madison Folk Dance Unlimited - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Folk Dance Unlimited - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Folk Dance Unlimited - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Folk Dance Unlimited - 2022-09-22 18:00:00 ical