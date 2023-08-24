media release: We're at that NICE INDOOR PLACE to duck the heat! Late decision by our Board.

Catholic Multicultural Center - Lower Level, 1862 Beld Street

Thursday, August 24, 6:00 – 10:00pm

This place is great! Thanks to Janice for snagging it for us. Some of us cannot tolerate the extreme weather, so indoors we go, not far from usual summer venue.

After 7:00, doors will be locked. After that, phone/text Janice: (608) 469-5712 or Damon: (608) 335-0336 to let you in at Parking Lot Entrance. If that fails, go to north side of building and wave through the windows. We'll wave back & make faces at you.

Mask optional. Policy review is coming soon.

6:00 - 6:40 Teaching - easier dances we often do, plus general skills. Best way in if you are getting started.

6:40 - 9:50 Request Dancing with DJ, mostly line dances of E. Europe.

Early on, we often offer tips to help you into that next dance. You can always follow behind, join when ready. Folks will help!

8:00-ish Joan teaches Georgian Alissa Tsekva.

10:00 Enough for one week. Don't want to overdo the fun...

FREEWILL DONATION - $5-$10 in the little basket suggested, but it's up to you.

PROTOCOL To dance with us you must be vaccinated. Sign VAX form in white binder the first time you come. Mask not required.

PARKING Free lot on south side of building (to the left), plus street parking.

WEBSITE madfolkdance.org has weekly schedule, special events – your go-to source at any time.

QUESTIONS? Ask Michael (608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com) about Madison Folk Dance Unlimited.