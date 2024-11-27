Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: No dance on Thanksgiving, but: Thanksgivineen Party - Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Wil-Mar Center, 7:00-10:00 (no teaching).  Burn some calories!

DONATE  We suggest $5-$10 in the basket for shelter fee, but whatever is right.  Your participation is the main thing, always.

HEALTH  Vaccination no longer required.  Do put your contact info in White Binder if we don’t yet - just in case.

INFO  Weekly schedule, special events at madfolkdance.org.   Questions? Michael  608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com

