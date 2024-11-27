Madison Folk Dance Unlimited

media release: No dance on Thanksgiving, but: Thanksgivineen Party - Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Wil-Mar Center, 7:00-10:00 (no teaching). Burn some calories!

DONATE We suggest $5-$10 in the basket for shelter fee, but whatever is right. Your participation is the main thing, always.

HEALTH Vaccination no longer required. Do put your contact info in White Binder if we don’t yet - just in case.

INFO Weekly schedule, special events at madfolkdance.org. Questions? Michael 608-469-2543 / mk@mailbag.com