press release: What Madison can do to support the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Violence Against Women will be discussed on Thursday March 14th 6:30pm at the Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin in Room 104. Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum as an International Women's Month Program. A full description of the program is provided below. 608-284-9082

------------------------------ ------------------------------ ------------------------------ ---

Talk Title: Madison for CEDAW.

The United Nations Association of Dane County is leading a campaign in to get the Madison City Council to adopt a resolution reflecting the principles of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Violence against Women. It is generally referred to as CEDAW. CEDAW is a treaty that focuses on women’s rights and women’s issues worldwide. It is both an international bill of rights for women and an agenda for action. Originally adopted by the UN in 1979, 185 of the 193 member nations have ratified it. Conspicuously absent is the United States, which has never done so. That puts us in the company of Iran, Somalia and the Sudan.

Getting individual cities to adopt the principles of CEDAW has been an increasingly popular strategy since 1998 when San Francisco became the first city in the US to adopt the principles of CEDAW. This strategy emerged because the US Senate, despite debating CEDAW five times, has never ratified the treaty, which President Jimmy Carter signed in 1980. Without being ratified, the treaty is not binding on or in the US. So far, 40 cities have adopted resolutions reflecting the principles of CEDAW. UNA Dane County wants Madison to become the 41st.

The direct action campaign involves circulating petitions in support of the adoption of a resolution by the Madison City Council, drafting the resolution, and filling the galleries of the council chamber while the resolution is being considered.

Presenter: Mary Yeater Rathbun, president, UNA Dane County