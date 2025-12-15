media release: Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. We are building a coalition for equitable, pro-housing policies where we live.

Welcome to the Madison for More Neighbors Coalition -Building Event!

Our coalition is calling for common-sense local policies that create more homes and more choices so everyone can find a place that truly fits their life. We need equitable, pro-housing policies that build a more affordable, inclusive, and connected city.

Come, connect, and learn at The Urban League Hub and help shape the future of this citywide movement:

Network with others who care about homes, housing, and welcoming neighbors.

Learn about our work, vision, and partnerships.

Help shape the campaign's future priorities through café conversations.

Light refreshments will be served. Whether you take the bus, bike, or drive, the Hub is easy to access. It sits along major transit and bike routes, offers bike parking, and provides free onsite parking.

Speakers:

Sharon Johnson , lead organizer, Madison for More Neighbors

Ed Lee , senior vice president, Urban League of Greater Madison

Trevor Roark, executive director of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin

www.madisonformoreneighbors.org

*Madison for More Neighbors is a campaign of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin.