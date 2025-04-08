Madison Forward Fund Celebration & Data Release

media release: Please join Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income in celebrating the culmination of Wisconsin's first guaranteed income research program—the Madison Forward Fund. During this event, you will hear stories from MFF participants about the impact of guaranteed income on their lives, and learn about evaluation findings from the recently completed research study. This event is also a chance to hear about several exciting new partnerships that have grown out of the Madison Forward Fund, and to connect with others who are continuing to expand the guaranteed income landscape in Madison and beyond. All are welcome at this free community event and we can't wait to share this exciting moment with you.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00pm, Black Business Hub, 4th floor (2352 S Park St, Madison)

Click here to RSVP

Dinner will be provided, as well as a children's area with art supplies. Free parking is available onsite at the Black Business Hub. The venue is also conveniently located on several bus lines. Please contact Blake at broberts23@wisc.edu or 608-515-8047 for questions, accommodation requests, or if you require transportation assistance.