MFIS Welcome Picnic

As early as 1933, the president of the University League spoke of efforts to provide 51 foreign students at the University of Wisconsin with social contacts. Madison Friends of International Students (MFIS) was organized in 1952 as a non-profit association.

From its inception the purpose of Madison Friends of International Students has been to give Wisconsin people a chance to get acquainted with our international student visitors and to give visitors a chance to share in our home and community life. Every year at the beginning of the new school year, MFIS holds a Welcome picnic at Brittingham park. The picnic is an annual event where MFIS volunteers welcome newly arrived international students, scholars, and their families. In an effort to open the doors of hospitality to international students in their unfamiliar new home, volunteers share a meal, play games with and are the first point of contact (ambassadors) to newly arrived students and their families.

For years MFIS has found joy in the stories of lifelong friendships made, walls broken down and horizons expanded through programs like our picnic.

