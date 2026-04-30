media release: Fri-Mon May 22-25 "Madison FUN Bird and Nature Camp" at Lake Lucerne Camp and Retreat Center, W6460 Cty Rd YY, Neshkoro. Experienced birders help beginners and nature lovers of all ages love Madison FUN Bird and Nature Camp! Bring your families and friends for a relaxing Memorial Day Weekend on beautiful Lake Lucerne just an hour and a half north of Madison. No tents, no cooking. Enjoy comfortable cabins with 2 person bedrooms and meals served in a dining hall. Join morning bird walks at camp and carpool adventures at nearby birding hotspots. We usually find over 100 species of birds. Enjoy nature walks along the lake, reading books, campfires, swimming, canoes, games, and quiet time on your own. School Naturalists and Master Naturalists have been coming for years and are happy to share their love of nature. All bird outings and group camp activities are volunteer organized and free. Lake Lucerne Camp and Retreat Center provides the facilities, group cabins with 2-cot bedrooms, and meals served in a beautiful dining hall overlooking the lake at very reasonable rates. Come for your choice of days and meals and pay staff at camp. See http://tinyurl.com/BirdAndNatureCamp for more information. Contact paul_noeldner@hotmail.com 608-698-0104 right away to reserve your spot!