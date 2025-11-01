media release: Join us for the Madison Gamer Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural concerts as we launch our beta season with two unforgettable shows! 3 and 7:30 pm on Nov. 1.

The mission of the Madison Gamer Symphony Orchestra is to inspire and unite the Madison community through exceptional orchestral performances celebrating the power of video game music.

At MGSO, our vision is to spark a greater appreciation for video game music as a powerful and evolving art form, and to inspire new audiences to engage with instrumental performance. We aim to create a fun, welcoming gateway into orchestral music, especially for those who might not otherwise seek it out. By connecting through the music people already love, we hope to offer a fresh concert experience that makes symphonic music feel more accessible, inclusive, and alive. We aim to nurture the next generation of musicians through mentorship and outreach, and uplift underrepresented voices in the concert hall.