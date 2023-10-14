Madison Goldens Halloween Party

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Madison Goldens Halloween Party and Fundraiser for Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin (GRRoW)

October 14, 2023 from 12-2 pm

Join Madison Goldens for a golden retriever meetup and dog costume contest!

  • Golden Retriever meetup
  • Costume contest with prizes for top costume (must be/involve a golden retriever to win)
  • Raffle benefiting GRRoW
  • The Crazy Dog Mom shop selling merchandise for dogs and humans
  • Food trucks

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).

Info

Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-216-8865
