Madison Goldens Halloween Party
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Madison Goldens Halloween Party and Fundraiser for Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin (GRRoW)
October 14, 2023 from 12-2 pm
Join Madison Goldens for a golden retriever meetup and dog costume contest!
- Golden Retriever meetup
- Costume contest with prizes for top costume (must be/involve a golden retriever to win)
- Raffle benefiting GRRoW
- The Crazy Dog Mom shop selling merchandise for dogs and humans
- Food trucks
Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.
Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).
Info
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers, Special Interests