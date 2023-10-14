media release: Madison Goldens Halloween Party and Fundraiser for Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin (GRRoW)

October 14, 2023 from 12-2 pm

Join Madison Goldens for a golden retriever meetup and dog costume contest!

Golden Retriever meetup

Costume contest with prizes for top costume (must be/involve a golden retriever to win)

Raffle benefiting GRRoW

The Crazy Dog Mom shop selling merchandise for dogs and humans

Food trucks

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).