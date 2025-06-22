Madison Good Neighbor Gathering Fundraiser

media release: You're invited to an exclusive Chef’s Dinner Fundraiser in support of the Good Neighbor Gathering Festival!

As a valued community member, you're getting early access to purchase tickets before they sell out.

Enjoy an evening of fine dining, connection, and networking with local business and organization leaders — all while supporting a great cause.

Proceeds from the event will help fund a bouncy structure, stage, climbing wall, event tent, and more — essential elements to make this community event even more engaging and memorable.

Payments:

-Venmo (@neighborhood_house) OR "click the business tab" search Neighborhood House.

-Online at madisongoodneighborgathering.org. Click the donate button.

-Checks made out to Neighborhood House Community Center. Mail checks to 29 S Mills Street Madison, WI 53705

If you'd like to substitute someone for the original guest listed, please let us know in advance so we can update our records accordingly.

Treat yourself—or share the experience with friends and family.

DETAILS:

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Time: 5:30 - 8:00 pm (Dinner service starts at 6:00)

Location: Kettle Black, 1835 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711

Cost: $125 a ticket