Madison Good Neighbor Gathering

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Saturday, September 25, noon-5 pm, Brittingham Park. Sponsored by the District 13 Alliance*

Join us for a free, safe (masks encouraged), outdoor, alcohol-free, family-friendly event open to all--the 2nd annual Madison Good Neighbor Gathering on Saturday, September 25th from 12noon to 5PM at Brittingham Park!

- Madison’s Panchromatic Steel drum band & DJ Andre

- Inflatable slide 

- Monroe Street Art Center activities 

- MSCR Fit2Go van

- Madison West Poms team & Reggie the Regent

- bike parade 

- food carts, free beverages, and more!

*Dudgeon Monroe,  Vilas, Greenbush, Baycreek, Bayview, Triangle, and Monona Bay neighborhoods

Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Events
