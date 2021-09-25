Madison Good Neighbor Gathering
to
Brittingham Park 829 W. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Saturday, September 25, noon-5 pm, Brittingham Park. Sponsored by the District 13 Alliance*
Join us for a free, safe (masks encouraged), outdoor, alcohol-free, family-friendly event open to all--the 2nd annual Madison Good Neighbor Gathering on Saturday, September 25th from 12noon to 5PM at Brittingham Park!
- Madison’s Panchromatic Steel drum band & DJ Andre
- Inflatable slide
- Monroe Street Art Center activities
- MSCR Fit2Go van
- Madison West Poms team & Reggie the Regent
- bike parade
- food carts, free beverages, and more!
*Dudgeon Monroe, Vilas, Greenbush, Baycreek, Bayview, Triangle, and Monona Bay neighborhoods