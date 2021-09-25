media release: Saturday, September 25, noon-5 pm, Brittingham Park. Sponsored by the District 13 Alliance*

Join us for a free, safe (masks encouraged), outdoor, alcohol-free, family-friendly event open to all--the 2nd annual Madison Good Neighbor Gathering on Saturday, September 25th from 12noon to 5PM at Brittingham Park!

- Madison’s Panchromatic Steel drum band & DJ Andre

- Inflatable slide

- Monroe Street Art Center activities

- MSCR Fit2Go van

- Madison West Poms team & Reggie the Regent

- bike parade

- food carts, free beverages, and more!

*Dudgeon Monroe, Vilas, Greenbush, Baycreek, Bayview, Triangle, and Monona Bay neighborhoods