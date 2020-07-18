press release: The Madison Gospel 5K Foundation is to host the 2nd annual Madison Gospel 5K Run/Walk, July 18, 2020 8:00 a.m. at Madison’s Penn Park 2101 Fisher Street. This year’s theme is “Renew, Retrain, and Reclaim Our Health”. The introduction of COVID19 has posed a threat to Madison Dane County, Wisconsin, the United States and the World. We at the Madison Gospel 5K Foundation recognize that this present situation has resulted in a feeling of helplessness and hopelessness in our communities. With your support, we are providing a “socially distant” safe, fun, competitive racing experience for participants while adhering to all local and state regulations. There will be no health fair and kids' run this year.

We invite walkers, runners, joggers, and rollers of all ages to participate safely, virtually $30.00, 5k or 1 mile run/walk $40.00.

Madison Gospel 5K Foundation was established in December of 2018. We are a charitable organization that is focused on the health and wellness of families of color. We believe that through faith, fellowship and fitness that we can improve the health and well-being of Madison families in the Dane County area.

July 18, 2020 8:00 - 11:00am. Registration closes July 17.

Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/ Madison/MadisonGospel5K

Location: Penn Park 2101 Fisher Street Madison, WI 53713