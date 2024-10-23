Madison Hip-Hop Museum Exhibit Networking & Photo Shoot

media release: Pyramidal Productions, in collaboration with The Wisconsin Historical Society, is proud to host a special photoshoot event for the Wisconsin Hip-Hop Cultural Museum on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 6-9 PM at The COPA Arts Bld., 2841 Index Rd in Madison. This exciting event is part of an ongoing effort to preserve and celebrate the history and cultural impact of hip-hop in Wisconsin, with a particular focus on the Madison hip-hop community.

At this event, local hip-hop artists, producers, deejays, dancers, graffiti artists, and influencers will come together to recreate the iconic Midnight Marauders album cover by A Tribe Called Quest. The recreated image will be transformed into a 3D lenticular poster featuring key figures in Madison’s hip-hop scene, which will be unveiled as part of the Wisconsin Hip-Hop Cultural Museum Exhibit set to launch in spring 2025.

The museum exhibit, spearheaded by Pyramidal Productions and The Wisconsin Historical Society, is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to highlighting over 50 years of hip-hop culture in Madison and across the state. Through music, art, dance, and history, the museum will celebrate the contributions of local artists to the global hip-hop movement.

“We are thrilled to bring together the local hip-hop community for this monumental event,” said Greg Doby (Producer for Pyramidal Productions). “This photoshoot is a tribute to the incredible talent and impact of the Madison hip-hop scene, and we look forward to showcasing that legacy in next year’s exhibit.”

About the Wisconsin Hip-Hop Cultural Museum:

The Wisconsin Hip-Hop Cultural Museum, led by Pyramidal Productions and WHS, is an innovative project dedicated to preserving and celebrating the vibrant history of hip-hop in Madison and throughout Wisconsin. The museum exhibit will be displayed at the US Bank Plaza on 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, in spring 2025 showcasing the music, art, dance, and socio-cultural impact of hip-hop, honoring local talent and its influence on the global stage.