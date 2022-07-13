Madison Infoshop Study Group

media release: Wed. July 13, 6:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) City in the Forest: Reinventing Resistance for an Age of Climate Crisis and Police Militarization. The Madison Infoshop continues its study group focused on learning theory and its application to everyday life with this 2022 publication. City in the Forest offers an analysis that summarizes the history of the movement and its various forms of struggle to defend the Atlanta forest from being destroyed and turned into what is being called “cop city,” a police training facility complete with a simulated riot city for police to train in urban warfare. More info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1184157685770907