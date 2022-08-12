Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism Alumni Gathering

press release: Join us for an Institutes Alumni Gathering at Brittingham Park! Friday, August 12, 5pm - 7:30pm.

As we've continued our sessions virtually these past few years, we've missed the joy of gathering face-to-face with all of you. So, let's get together!

Please join us Friday, August 12, at the Brittingham Park Shelter for a get-together/potluck with alumni from our 10-week Institutes series.

Open to all past participants from our 10-week Healing Racism Series. Whether you attended this spring or many years ago, we'd love to see you!

Family and friends are also welcome!

If you are willing and able, please bring a dish to share.

Sign-up will help us with planning, but isn't required.

Why should you join us?

See some familiar faces, and meet other folks with a passion for racial justice

These past few months & years have been rough; we need to make room for joy and meaningful connection to sustain us through the hard times

Learn more about the Institutes & how to become a facilitator (We're looking for more folks to join our facilitator team!)

FACING RACISM WITH KNOWLEDGE, LOVE, COMPASSION, COURAGE, FORGIVENESS, ACTION AND INTERVENTION. Please come with an open mind and open heart.

Hope to see you there! For more information, contact the Institutes facilitators at Email: healingracisminstitute@ gmail.com; website: madisonhealingracism.org

Registration Information for fall session will be coming soon!