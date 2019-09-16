Madison Institutes for the Healing of Racism

press release: COMBATTING RACISM WITH KNOWLEDGE, LOVE, COMPASSION, FEARLESSNESS, FORGIVENESS, ACTION AND INTERVENTION

The mission of this series is to raise consciousness about the history and pathology of racism and help heal racism in individuals, communities, and institutions in Madison. In this series, we work cooperatively to educate ourselves about the disease of racism through facilitated and voluntary sharing.

Please come with an open mind and open heart.

Fall 2019 Series: Mondays, September 16 - November 18, 2019, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm. Space is limited. The series will be held at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S Park Street, #200, Madison

Open to all regardless of race/ethnicity/religion/political affiliations/sexual orientation/ gender expression. Minimum age of 16 years old.

A ten week commitment is required for full understanding and impact. Please wait for the Spring 2020 series if you believe you may miss more than two sessions.

Registration Fee $50.00 -- Scholarships are available. For more scholarship information, please email healingracisminstitute@gmail. com. Registration payment will be accepted once your enrollment is confirmed. (Please wait for more information regarding registration payment.)

Suggested readings for series preparation:

Racial Healing by Newkirk and Rutstein

Uprooting Racism by Kivel

Just Mercy by Stephenson

New Jim Crow by Alexander

Between the World and Me by Coates

An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Dunbar-Ortiz

Everyday Antiracism by Pollock

Never Say Nigger Again by Burton

FACE TO FACE SPECIAL SATURDAY (OPTIONAL): In addition to the 10 week series, one Saturday session is offered to engage with each other through film viewing and Face to Face exercises. Attendance at this special Saturday is encouraged. You may register and attend this face to face session even if you are not attending the 10 week session. To register for the Saturday session, please email healingracisminstitute@gmail. com

Saturday, March 2, 2019 - 11 am to 4 pm - Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison.

For more information, contact the Institutes facilitators at Phone: 608-251-0776 Email: healingracisminstitute@gmail. com Address: 2809 Commercial Ave. Madison, WI 53704