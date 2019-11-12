Madison International Trade Association

press release: From recruiting to retaining to compensating – how you manage your global workforce is as important as how you manage your domestic operations.

Do you know how to develop and implement benefit and compensation packages that are competitive and compliant? Does your global workforce understand your company culture? Are your foreign-based team members as productive as those in this time zone? Whether you have 2 employees abroad or 200, this event will give you the tools you need to manage your global work force.

Who Should Attend: CEO’s/Presidents, Owners, Dir. of Human Resources, CFO’s, Training Managers

Speakers:

Sandy Marshall, HR Business Partner, Land O’Lakes Inc. In her current role, she partners with leaders in the Americas, EAME and ASPAC commercial regions to identify, develop, and execute human capital initiatives to reach each region’s growth objectives. She is also responsible for determining scalable HR practices, processes, tools, and capabilities required to enable speedy and significant international expansion. In simple words, she “makes it work globally”. Sandy specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions due diligence and integration, and employee development.

Michael Freire, Senior Total Rewards (C&B) Leader & Principal - EMEA and Americas. Michael is a seasoned and results-oriented Global Total Rewards executive with 30+ years of International Human Resources experience. He has worked with both Emerging and Developed Markets in EMEA and the Americas, and for 20+ years has been accountable for delivering compensation & benefits solutions at the corporate, region and country levels at Fortune 50 multi-national companies.

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM Presentations

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM Q & A and Closing Remarks

Cost: Early Bird rate applies until November 5 - $35 Members / $50 for Non-Members; Regular rate - $45 for Members, $60 for Non-Members (thereafter)