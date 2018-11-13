Madison International Trade Association

press release: Achieving maximum efficiency in human capital resources while staying compliant with international employment laws, maintaining team cohesiveness and extending company culture to foreign offices is a challenge. Is your company taking the right steps to growing your international team? Attend the November 13 MITA event and learn how to navigate the complexities of international employment law and develop and foster high-performing international teams.

Our expert speakers will share their knowledge and experiences with:

International Recruitment including Pros, cons and practicalities of local hiring

The do’s and don’ts of establishing an international office or manufacturing facility with emphasis on the EU, Mexico and China

Developing a compensation structure that is equitable, legal and sustainable

A comparison of international staffing structures, assignment issues and agreement terms

Immigration restrictions on employee mobility

Employment law and tax compliance issues

SPEAKERS:

Kelly Fortier, Attorney and Partner at Michael Best & Friedrich in Milwaukee , Ms. Fortier handles compliance issues for corporations that transfer dozens of employees into and out of the United States each year, as well as small companies seeking to bring in a few key hires from abroad.

Paul Dalberto, Vice President of International Sales at T he Volrath Co.in Sheboygan. The Vollrath/Pujadas/Stoelting company offers a full line of high-quality restaurant equipment and smallwares along with consultative services to boost efficiency, foster creativity and drive profitability in the food business.

AGENDA:

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM Presentations

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM Q & A and Closing Remarks

Cost: Early Bird rate applies until November 6th - $35 Members / $50 for Non-Members; Regular rate - $50 for Members, $60 for Non-Members (thereafter)