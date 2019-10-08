Madison International Trade Association

press release: Establishing business in China, whether for import, export or production is incredibly complex.

No other market holds as much potential or risk. Looking for best practices on expanding your business in China? Want to be inspired by successful turn-around stories from professionals who have overcome the challenges China poses and later found success?

This event will guide you on how to develop a market entry and expansion strategy that will set you up for success.

Who should attend: CEO’s/Presidents, Owners, Chief Legal Officers, Business Development Executives, VP and Directors of Sales,

Speakers:

Dan Harris, Founder of Harris Bricken , an international law firm with lawyers in Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, China and Spain. Mr. Harris is internationally regarded as a leading authority on legal matters related to doing business in China and in other emerging economies in Asia. Forbes Magazine, Business Week, Fortune Magazine, BBC News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Economist, CNBC, The New York Times, and many other major media players, have looked to him for his perspective on international law issues.

Tom Hack, Marketing Director at Ginseng Board of Wisconsin International.

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM Presentation

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM Q & A and Closing Remarks

Cost: Early Bird rate applies until October 1 - $35 Members / $50 for Non-Members; Regular rate - $45 for Members, $60 for Non-Members (thereafter)