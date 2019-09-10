Madison International Trade Association
UW Fluno Center 601 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Join us to learn best practices in gathering, deciphering and utilizing market research from foreign markets to help determine your product price, placement and product adaptation. Learn about global trends that are impacting not only company’s marketing but also helping them develop their global sales strategy.
Who should attend: CEO’s/Presidents, Owners, VP and Directors of Sales, Chief Marketing Officers
What global trends are driving executives’ market entry decisions? Which country or region is the next China?
Key discussion questions will include:
· What are the top 3 critical considerations when you decide to enter into an international market?
· How do you adapt your product, your price, your placement to meet the importing countries culture and sales dynamic while staying competitive and profitable?
· How do you figure out the best marketing and sales strategy in-market?
SPEAKERS:
Matt Inman, Director of Global Experience at Johnson Controls and
Michael Lauenstein, Director for International Sales at Mueller Sports Medicine
For speakers bios click here.
AGENDA:
11:30 AM – 12:00 PM Registration and Networking
12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Lunch and Opening Remarks
12:30 PM – 1:45 PM Presentations
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM Q & A and Closing Remarks
Cost: Early Bird rate applies until September 3, 2019 - $35 MITA Members; $50 for Non-MITA Members; Regular rate (thereafter)- $45 for MITA Members; $60 for Non-MITA Members.