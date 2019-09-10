Madison International Trade Association

press release: Join us to learn best practices in gathering, deciphering and utilizing market research from foreign markets to help determine your product price, placement and product adaptation. Learn about global trends that are impacting not only company’s marketing but also helping them develop their global sales strategy.

Who should attend: CEO’s/Presidents, Owners, VP and Directors of Sales, Chief Marketing Officers

What global trends are driving executives’ market entry decisions? Which country or region is the next China?

Key discussion questions will include:

· What are the top 3 critical considerations when you decide to enter into an international market?

· How do you adapt your product, your price, your placement to meet the importing countries culture and sales dynamic while staying competitive and profitable?

· How do you figure out the best marketing and sales strategy in-market?

SPEAKERS:

Matt Inman, Director of Global Experience at Johnson Controls and

Michael Lauenstein, Director for International Sales at Mueller Sports Medicine

For speakers bios click here.

AGENDA:

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM Registration and Networking

12:00 PM – 12:30 AM Lunch and Opening Remarks

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM Presentations

1:45 PM - 2:00 PM Q & A and Closing Remarks