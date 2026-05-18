Madison Irish Fest Meet & Greet

media release: This year's Madison Irish Fest is taking place as part of La Fete de Marquette.

In previous years, thousands of attendees bought tickets to support the talent represented at Madison Irish Fest. For Madison Irish Fest at Fête de Marquette, admission is FREE. Yet, paying the artists, bands, and performers still costs Madison Irish Fest (a nonprofit) money.

To help cover the costs of bringing world-class talent to our own backyard, we ask you to consider buying a ticket! In 2025, the ticket cost was $25. This year we have set the ticket price at $20.

Start out Saturday of Madison Irish Fest at Fête de Marquette as a party and Meet and Greet for Ireland’s musicians at Atwood Music Hall from 9-11 AM on Saturday morning of the Fest (July 11) AND a CD from one of the artists. There to chat with you and sign your CD will be Ger O’Donnell of Trasna, Conor Mellon and the Unearthed, 3 Pints Gone, and Telluride Blue Grass Festival artist and John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner, Brendan Forrest.