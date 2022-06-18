Madison Jazz Festival on the Terrace

Madison Jazz Festival event. Free.

media release: Presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater, enjoy a day of jazz on the Memorial Union Terrace.

Saturday on the Terrace:

2:30pm: The Madison Music Collective Dig Jazz Series Presents Emma Dayhuff’s Phoenix Ensemble feat. Isaiah Collier, Vincent Davis And Greg Ward

4:30pm: Sarah Greer

6:00pm: Sharel Cassidy, Johannes Wallmann, Peter Dominguez, and Matthew Endres

8:00pm: Charanga Agoza

10:00pm: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band