Madison Jazz Jam
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: First Saurdays will feature student house band combos from various high schools and colleges from the area. Sun Prairie HS, Middleton HS, Madison West HS, Madison East HS, UW School of Music, and others that want to participate.
Third Saturdays is a regular jazz jam session with professional house band.
Madison Jazz Jam is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit educational organization. We fund our jam sessions entirely through donations, and all donations to the organization are tax-deductible. Please donate here. (Thank you!)